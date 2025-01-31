Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Industrials shares gain

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Industrials index rising 299.66 points or 2.24% at 13649.6 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 13.28%), AGI Greenpac Ltd (up 8.82%),NIBE Ltd (up 5%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.98%),Jupiter Wagons Ltd (up 4.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were The Anup Engineering Ltd (up 4.79%), Zen Technologies Ltd (up 4.49%), Supreme Industries Ltd (up 4.45%), Avalon Technologies Ltd (up 4.4%), and Voltamp Transformers Ltd (up 4.4%).

On the other hand, Praj Industries Ltd (down 5.62%), Rajoo Engineers Ltd (down 5%), and Shilchar Technologies Ltd (down 5%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 411.6 or 0.84% at 49470.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 128.78 points or 0.88% at 14799.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.95 points or 0.43% at 23349.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 281.56 points or 0.37% at 77041.37.

On BSE,2149 shares were trading in green, 914 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

