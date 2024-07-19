FMCG stocks edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index increasing 26.53 points or 0.12% at 22159.03 at 09:45 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, VST Industries Ltd (up 13.86%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 2.95%),M K Proteins Ltd (up 1.39%),Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 1.25%),Venkys (India) Ltd (up 1.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Emami Ltd (up 0.98%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 0.89%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 0.82%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (up 0.63%), and ITC Ltd (up 0.63%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 3.56%), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (down 2.62%), and L T Foods Ltd (down 2.45%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 282.48 or 0.53% at 53393.44.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 100.28 points or 0.62% at 16132.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.15 points or 0.21% at 24747.7.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 121.25 points or 0.15% at 81222.21.

On BSE,1021 shares were trading in green, 2050 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News