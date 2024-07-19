Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Reddy's inks patent licensing agreement with Takeda

Dr. Reddy's inks patent licensing agreement with Takeda

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Takeda) to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

Dr. Reddy's will market Vonoprazan tablets under its own trademark VONO to be available in two strengths, 10mg and 20mg.

Acid Peptic Disorders (APD), which include Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD), are very common in India. A pan-Indian cross-sectional survey of clinicians showed APD prevalence to be in the range of 37-39%. It is more common in the 18-59 age group, with heart burn and epigastric pain as common symptoms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SpiceJet gains 5% on fresh capital raising plan; stock up 12% in 4 days

Infosys stock best IT bet post Q1, say analysts; target price increased

LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

Gujarat Titans' ownership up for grabs: Adani, Torrent lead the race

These 10 transactions must be reported as fraud to RBI within 14 days

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story