Force Motors achieved total sales of 2,472 units in month of July 2024 compared to 2,558 units in July 2023, recording a decline of 3.36%. Tractor sales were nil as the company has discontinued its tractor business effective from 31 March 2024.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,441 units (higher by 4.72% YoY basis) and exports of 31 units (lower by 86.34% YoY basis).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp