Nureca reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Nureca reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 4.52% to Rs 20.27 crore

Net profit of Nureca reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.52% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.2721.23 -5 OPM %-11.64-13.66 -PBDT3.28-0.35 LP PBT2.62-0.93 LP NP1.66-0.71 LP

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

