G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 51.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 15.41% to Rs 25.32 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 51.22% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.41% to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.3221.94 15 OPM %12.9510.03 -PBDT2.591.87 39 PBT1.540.97 59 NP1.240.82 51

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

