TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit declines 21.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 29.00% to Rs 18.68 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate declined 21.82% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.00% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.6826.31 -29 OPM %26.6150.70 -PBDT13.4311.56 16 PBT9.607.38 30 NP4.736.05 -22

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

