G R Infra soars after bagging LoA from Maharashtra Metro worth Rs 904 crore

G R Infraprojects jumped 4.19% to Rs 1703.40 after the company announced the receipt of a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project valued at Rs 903.53 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation.

The project entails designing and constructing a 17.624 km elevated metro viaduct. This includes two railway spans and a 6-lane double-decker section with a vehicular underpass (VUP) for a total length of 1.14 km. This work is part of Reach-1A of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase-2.

The project has to be executed on EPC mode within a period of 30 months.