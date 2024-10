Karur Vysya Bank today inaugurated three new branches, all in Tamil Nadu thereby increasing its total branch network to 844. <p>The new branches that were opened today are: <p>1. Trichy - Subramaniapuram (842nd Branch) ; <br>2. Gummidipoondi (843rd Branch); <br>3. Colachel, Kanyakumari District (844th Branch).

