Oberoi Realty Ltd Spikes 2.23%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.09%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 6.61% over last one month compared to 2.42% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.24% drop in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 2.23% today to trade at Rs 1875.3. The BSE Realty index is up 1.09% to quote at 8311.61. The index is up 2.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 2.1% and Sobha Ltd added 1.38% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 70.4 % over last one year compared to the 22.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

