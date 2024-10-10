Oberoi Realty Ltd Spikes 2.23%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.09%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 6.61% over last one month compared to 2.42% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.24% drop in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 2.23% today to trade at Rs 1875.3. The BSE Realty index is up 1.09% to quote at 8311.61. The index is up 2.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 2.1% and Sobha Ltd added 1.38% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 70.4 % over last one year compared to the 22.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 6.61% over last one month compared to 2.42% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.24% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 258 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17837 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1967.25 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1051.25 on 26 Oct 2023.

