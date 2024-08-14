Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 20.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 864.23 croreNet profit of Gabriel India rose 20.40% to Rs 51.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 864.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 805.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales864.23805.77 7 OPM %9.028.56 -PBDT84.4471.43 18 PBT69.1157.69 20 NP51.1642.49 20
