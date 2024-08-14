Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ethos Q1 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The luxury watch retailer's consolidated net profit jumped 25.55% to Rs 22.80 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 18.16 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 18.79% to Rs 273.25 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 230.02 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 30.67 crore in Q1 FY25, up 26.27% as against Rs 24.29 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 49.7 crore, registering a growth of 28.7% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved to 17.8% in Q1 FY25, as compared to 16.4% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Ethos is Indias largest chain of luxury watch boutiques with 66 stores across 26 cities in India, and over 65 premium overall brand portfolios and more than 55 exclusive brand portfolios of the worlds top luxury watch brands.

Shares of Ethos dropped 2.35% to Rs 3,105.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

