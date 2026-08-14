Bilcare Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2026.

Bilcare Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 August 2026.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 2505.6 at 14-Aug-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7663 shares in the past one month.

Bilcare Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 77.12. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3405 shares in the past one month. Teamo Productions HQ Ltd spiked 19.05% to Rs 0.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month. Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd exploded 17.33% to Rs 22. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1138 shares in the past one month.