Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit rises 102.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 474.47 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films rose 102.22% to Rs 88.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 474.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 379.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.474.47379.7125.0016.81127.9468.40117.5258.5688.3543.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp