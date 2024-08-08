Intellect bags its first eMACH.ai cloud-managed service deal in UAE

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Partners with National Bank of Fujairah for digital banking transformation

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking business unit from Intellect Design Arena announced significant partnership with National Bank of Fujairah(NBF), a UAE-based award winning full service Corporate Bank, to enhance its digital capabilities. This deal marks the first cloud-managed service for iGTB in this region.

NBF currently serves corporates and SMEs through its network in the UAE, providing financial services to optimise commercial opportunities and achieve sustainable growth for their clients. With eMACH.ai Digital Transaction Banking solution, NBF can offer their clients a suite of comprehensive solutions backed with:

Innovative Decision-Making and enhanced Digital Capabilities: For improved information visibility and innovation ensure quick decision-making and a seamless user experience for corporate and

Cloud-powered Excellence: iGTB, with eMACH.ai Cloud, will provide a fully managed cloud service, freeing NBF to focus on business development and client service.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

