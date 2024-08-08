Intellect bags its first eMACH.ai cloud-managed service deal in UAE

Partners with National Bank of Fujairah for digital banking transformation

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking business unit from Intellect Design Arena announced significant partnership with National Bank of Fujairah(NBF), a UAE-based award winning full service Corporate Bank, to enhance its digital capabilities. This deal marks the first cloud-managed service for iGTB in this region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NBF currently serves corporates and SMEs through its network in the UAE, providing financial services to optimise commercial opportunities and achieve sustainable growth for their clients. With eMACH.ai Digital Transaction Banking solution, NBF can offer their clients a suite of comprehensive solutions backed with: