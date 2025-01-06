Gensol Engg rises on bagging Rs 1,062-cr solar PV project

Gensol Engineering added 1.96% to Rs 766.05 after the firm secured a contract from public sector undertaking for development of solar PV project in Gujarat worth Rs 1061.97 crore.

The company received a EPC contract from a renowned PSU for development of 275 MW solar pv project at RE Solar Park, Khavda Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, with a total bid value of approximately Rs 1061.97 crore, including three years of O&M.

Shilpa Urhekar, chief executive officer, Solar EPC (India) at Gensol Engineering, stated, We have started calander year 2025 on a high note. We have been awarded a prestigious solar PV project contract from Renowned Public Sector Undertaking at RE Solar Park, Khavda Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. This partnership holds immense value for us, and we are grateful for the continued trust and confidence placed in us by such large RE corporation.

Gensol Engineering offers end-to-end EPC and solar advisory services. The company is engaged in providing technical due diligence, detailed engineering, quality control, construction supervision, and other consulting services for solar projects across many countries, including India.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 60.5% to Rs 29.38 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 18.30 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue rose 13.8% YoY to Rs 346.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

