Gillette India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Thermax Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Thermax Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2025.

Gillette India Ltd surged 7.81% to Rs 8036.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1333 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 7.22% to Rs 7550. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22263 shares in the past one month.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd soared 5.38% to Rs 134.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd rose 4.39% to Rs 3146.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4826 shares in the past one month.

Adani Wilmar Ltd advanced 4.26% to Rs 245.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News