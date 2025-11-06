GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 172.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 902.34 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 172.21% to Rs 41.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 902.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 805.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.902.34805.4213.4711.61100.6666.2964.2130.3141.4315.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News