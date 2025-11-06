Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 74.36% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Fervent Synergies rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 74.36% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.680.3964.7112.820.440.050.430.040.430.04

