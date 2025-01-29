GMR Airports gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

GMR Airports Infrastructure added 2.39% to Rs 72.83 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 202.10 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 486.40 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.16% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,653.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 246.28 crore during the quarter compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 464.81 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the third quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,086.7 crore in the December quarter, registering a growth of 37.11% YoY. EBITDA margin reduced to 52% in Q3 FY25, as compared to 46% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rallied 6.64% YoY to Rs 1,661.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 41.16 crore (up 55.73% YoY), employee benefits expenses were at Rs 386.09 crore (up 20.24% YoY), and other expenses were at Rs 499.98 crore (down 9.95% YoY) in Q3 FY25.

On a 9-month basis, the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 564.24 crore in 9M FY24, compared to a net loss of Rs 661.30 crore in 9M FY23. Revenue from operations surged 19.71%, reaching Rs 7,550.90 crore in 9M FY24, up from Rs 6,307.78 crore in 9M FY23.

GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports, generation of power, coal mining and exploration activities, development of highways, and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

