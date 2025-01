ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 152.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 349.01 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings rose 152.10% to Rs 112.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 349.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 331.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.349.01331.5288.0283.61179.93107.84110.2723.11112.0644.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News