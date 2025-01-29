MNRE notifies Revised Quality Control Order for Solar Photovoltaic Products

Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has notified the Solar Systems, Devices, and Components Goods Order, 2025, which revises and supersedes the existing Solar Photovoltaics, Systems, Devices, and Components Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2017. The revised order has been notified in the Gazette of India vide Gazette Notification dated 27.01.2025 under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, 2016 and will come into effect 180 days from the date of publication. This order covers Solar PV modules, Inverters to be used in Solar PV applications and Storage Batteries. The revised Quality Control Order (i.e., QCO, 2025) has been notified by the MNRE after due consultations for over 24 months with all the relevant Stakeholders i.e., Solar PV Module manufacturers, Inverter manufacturers, Storage Batteries manufacturers, Testing laboratories for the products, National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Comments from World Trade Organization (WTO) member countries were also sought by uploading the draft notification on WTO-TBT (Technical Barrier to Trade) website (https://www.epingalert.org/) for 60 days before publishing in the Gazette of India.

