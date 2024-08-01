Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godrej Agrovet to acquire balance 49% stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 8:17 PM IST
Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) today announced that company has signed a definitive agreement with Tyson India Holdings, an affiliate of Tyson Foods, Inc. to buy it's 49 per cent stake in Godrej Tyson Foods (GTFL), a subsidiary of GAVL.

Following the completion of the transaction, GAVL will now hold 100 per cent stake in GTFL thereby further consolidating its business.

In 2008, GAVL had entered into a joint venture with an affiliate of Tyson Foods, Inc. to manufacture and market processed poultry and vegetarian products. Selling products under its brands 'Real Good Chicken' and 'Yummiez', GTFL is also engaged in the sale of live poultry birds in the market.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

