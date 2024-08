Bank of Maharashtra has received total bids of Rs.1390 crore for its issue of Long Term Infra Bonds on private placement basis. Further, Bank has accepted bid of Rs.811 crore (including Base issue of Rs.500 crore and Green shoe option retained upto Rs.311 crore) at coupon rate of 7.80%. The deemed date of allotment of these bonds is 05 August 2024.

