Godrej Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 365.79% to Rs 155.90 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance reported to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 365.79% to Rs 155.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 68.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 494.80% to Rs 390.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales155.9033.47 366 390.1965.60 495 OPM %52.264.09 -41.00-56.14 - PBDT16.89-16.75 LP -14.32-62.13 77 PBT12.41-18.93 LP -29.21-68.98 58 NP12.41-18.93 LP -29.21-68.98 58

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

