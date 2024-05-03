Sales decline 21.33% to Rs 252.48 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Health declined 21.34% to Rs 46.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.33% to Rs 252.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 320.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales252.48320.92 -21 OPM %26.7124.82 -PBDT69.5684.42 -18 PBT62.7278.53 -20 NP46.5659.19 -21
