Godrej Properties launches premium residential project in Kokapet, Hyderabad

Godrej Properties announced the launch of Godrej Madison Avenue its first premium residential project in Kokapet, Hyderabad, underlining its commitment to expanding its footprint in Hyderabad's high-growth residential real estate market.

Situated on ~3 acres of land with an estimated booking value of ~Rs 1,300 crore, Godrej Madison Avenue will feature ~1.2 million square feet of saleable area, offering premium residential apartments in 3 & 4 BHK configurations.

This project brings to life Manhattan-inspired architecture and design, catering to the evolving preferences of homebuyers seeking sustainable, wellness-driven living spaces in high-potential locations. Thoughtfully planned to complement a modern lifestyle, the development features Manhattan-style landscaped spaces, a Central Park-inspired fountain, and a triple-height lobby.

Key features include exclusive terrace amenities, such as a gym, badminton court, and lounge, offering unparalleled views and experiences. The project also boasts a range of well-curated amenities, including jogging tracks, pickleball courts, water features, and a three-level clubhouse. Together, these elements create a harmonious balance of elegance, functionality, and wellness for contemporary living.

