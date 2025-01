Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 4.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 15972.55 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 4.79% to Rs 723.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 690.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 15972.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13572.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15972.5513572.477.628.251223.171138.26995.05948.93723.72690.61

