Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 76.47% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.170.28 -39 OPM %29.4182.14 -PBDT0.050.23 -78 PBT0.050.23 -78 NP0.040.17 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves continue to decline further

Stock Alert: DMart, Just Dial, Sunteck Realty, Ugro Capital, NCL Inds

Shares may slide on weak global cues

Signatureglobal acquires 16.12 acres land in Haryana

HUDCO receives 'Excellent' rating in MoU performance for FY 2023-24

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story