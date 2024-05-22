Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 86.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds &amp; Jewellery standalone net profit rises 86.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 43.75% to Rs 80.67 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 86.32% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.75% to Rs 80.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.01% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.27% to Rs 230.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales80.6756.12 44 230.47233.44 -1 OPM %8.386.63 -7.066.56 - PBDT6.153.23 90 13.9013.17 6 PBT5.873.05 92 12.9012.52 3 NP4.362.34 86 9.629.43 2

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

