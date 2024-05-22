Sales rise 43.75% to Rs 80.67 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 86.32% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.75% to Rs 80.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.01% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.27% to Rs 230.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

