Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 156.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 156.28% to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.40% to Rs 599.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 427.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.48% to Rs 69.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.07% to Rs 2179.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1663.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

