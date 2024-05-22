Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 156.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 156.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 40.40% to Rs 599.79 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 156.28% to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.40% to Rs 599.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 427.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.48% to Rs 69.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.07% to Rs 2179.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1663.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales599.79427.21 40 2179.921663.15 31 OPM %9.506.64 -8.518.02 - PBDT51.7635.29 47 155.98141.55 10 PBT37.2127.79 34 101.47115.57 -12 NP28.3711.07 156 69.9691.43 -23

First Published: May 22 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

