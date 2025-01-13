Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Novak Djokovic vs Nishesh Basavareddy to start at 1:30 PM IST

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
This year's Australian Open holds special significance for Djokovic, as whispers of retirement have started to grow. It could be his final appearance at a venue where he has enjoyed so much success.
|Novak Djokovic previous results in Australian Open
|Year
|Singles
|Doubles
|2005
|First Round
|-
|2006
|First Round
|First Round
|2007
|Fourth Round
|First Round
|2008
|Winner
|-
|2009
|Quarterfinals
|-
|2010
|Quarterfinals
|-
|2011
|Winner
|-
|2012
|Winner
|-
|2013
|Winner
|-
|2014
|Winner
|-
|2015
|Winner
|-
|2016
|Winner
|-
|2017
|Quarterfinals
|-
|2018
|Second Round
|-
|2019
|Winner
|-
|2020
|Winner
|-
|2021
|Winner
|-
|2022
|-
|-
|2023
|Winner
|-
|2024
|Semi finals
First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:03 PM IST