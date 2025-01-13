Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Novak Djokovic vs Nishesh Basavareddy to start at 1:30 PM IST

The excitement surrounding the 2025 Australian Open is building as the tournament's 1st round matches get going in Melbourne. One of the most anticipated players in the draw is Novak Djokovic, who will eye his record-extending 11th Australian Open title this year as he takes on USA's Nishesh Basavareddy in the 1st round tie. The Serbian tennis legend has made the Rod Laver Arena his own, collecting some of his most iconic victories on its prestigious courts.With the match starting at 1:30 PM IST, fans all around the world are expecting a strong start, perhaps a straight sets victory from the Serb to begin the campiagn on a high.

This year's Australian Open holds special significance for Djokovic, as whispers of retirement have started to grow. It could be his final appearance at a venue where he has enjoyed so much success. A victory in Melbourne would not only secure his 100th career title but also extend his Grand Slam record with a 25th major win.

At just 19 years old, Basavareddy, who has Indian roots, is considered one of the brightest young prospects in tennis. The two players are set to meet on Sunday, January 12, although the exact start time for the match has yet to be confirmed.

Australian Open 2025 Novak Djokovic vs Nishesh Basavareddy live telecast and streaming details

Where to watch Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2025 1st round tie live in India?

In India, the live broadcast of Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2025 1st round match on January 13 will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2025 1st round tie live in India?

The live streaming of Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2025 1st round match on January 13 can be accessed through the Sony LIV app and website in India.

As Djokovic continues to chase history, the first round match promises to be an exciting encounter, with Basavareddy looking to make a statement on one of the sport's biggest stages. For Djokovic, this could be another chapter in a legendary career at the Australian Open.