LIVE news: PM Modi to launch Sonamarg tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the strategically important Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district today. The 6.5-kilometre-long tunne will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, enabling the development of Sonamarg resort as a winter sports destination. PM Modi will reach the Sonamarg Tunnel, also known as the Z-Morh tunnel, at 11.45 am, and its inauguration will follow. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has held three more persons in the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, a lawyer representing two of them said. Sahil Sonwani has been nabbed from Darjeeling in West Bengal, while Shashank Goyal and his wife Bhumika Katiyar have been apprehended from New Delhi, the couple's lawyer, Faisal Rizvi, said on Sunday. "The three were brought to Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kriti Kujur remanded them in the CBI's custody till January 13," Rizvi said. Sahil Sonwani, who was selected as deputy superintendent of police, is the son of the elder brother of retired IAS officer and former CGPSC Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani.

Shashank and Bhumika, selected as deputy collectors, are the son and daughter-in-law of Raipur-based director of Bajrang Power and Ispat Limited Shravan Kumar Goyal.

Dense fog conditions are very likely in the Delhi/NCR region and an orange alert was issued regarding the same. Air quality monitoring stations in Delhi have reported concerning pollution levels across the city. According to CPCB data, the AQI of the national capital recorded 285. As per recent data, the air quality index (AQI) at Jahangirpuri recorded a high of 346, while Nehru Nagar registered an alarming 345. Patparganj reported an AQI of 344, closely followed by North Campus, Delhi University, at 314.