Government announces auction of G secs worth Rs 36000 crores

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) "6.75% Government Security 2029" for a notified amount of ₹14,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method, (ii) "6.92% Government Security 2039" for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (iii) "7.09% Government Security 2054" for a notified amount of ₹10,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on January 17, 2025 (Friday).

