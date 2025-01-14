Quadrant Future Tek makes good debut

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek were currently trading at Rs 374.55 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.16% as compared with the issue price of Rs 290.

The scrip was listed at Rs 374, exhibiting a premium of 28.97% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 390 and a low of 367. On the BSE, over 5.09 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Quadrant Future Tek was subscribed 186.66 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 January 2025 and it closed on 9 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 275 and 290 per share.

The initial public offer comprised only a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 290 crore.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue of equity shares, about Rs 149.72 crore is towards funding long-term working capital requirements of the company; Rs 24.38 crore towards capital expenditure for development for the Electronic Interlocking System; Rs 23.62 crore towards prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of the outstanding working capital term loan availed by the company; and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

As of September 30, 2024, it had total borrowings (inclusive of fund-based and non-fund based, but excluding unsecured loans from promoters and promoter groups) of Rs 98.01 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Quadrant Future Tek on Monday, 6 January 2025, raised Rs 130.50 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 45 lakh shares at Rs 290 each to 22 anchor investors.

Quadrant Future Tek (QFTL) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty cables used in railway rolling stock and the naval (defence) industry. It specializes in manufacturing a wide range of Electron Beam Irradiated Cables for industrial usage and applications where fire and safety, light weight, and long-term performance are of utmost importance.

The company has also recently expanded its operations to build an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection System that uses radio frequency identification to detect and stop a possible train collision under the Kavach project developed by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.10 crore and sales of Rs 65.14 crore for the six months ended on 30 June 2024.

