Government expenditure at 57% of annual estimates in eight months of FY25

India's fiscal deficit for April-November stood at Rs 8.47 lakh crore ($98.90 billion), or 52.5 per cent of the estimate for the financial year, latest government data showed today.

Net tax receipts for the first eight months of the current financial year were at Rs 14.43 lakh crore, or 56 per cent of the annual target, compared with Rs 14.36 lakh crore for the same period last year.

Total government expenditure for the eight months stood at Rs 27.41 lakh crore rupees, or about 57 per cent of the annual estimate.

