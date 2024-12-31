Indices end flat; broader mkt outperforms; VIX slides 3.39%

The key equity benchmarks ended a volatile session near the flat line on Tuesday, declining for the second consecutive day in a row. The Nifty settled below the 23,650 mark after hitting the days high of 23,689.85 in mid-afternoon trade. IT, realty and financial services shares declined while oil & gas, pharma and PSU bank stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 109.12 points or 0.14% to 78,139.01. The Nifty 50 index shed 0.10 points or 0% to 23,644.80.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.71%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,320 shares rose and 1,649 shares fell. A total of 110 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.39% to 14.45.

New Listing:

Shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing were at Rs 1,384 on the BSE, representing a premium of 76.31% as compared with the issue price of Rs 785.

Also Read

The scrip was listed at Rs 1,491, exhibiting a premium of 89.94% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 1,491 and a low of 1,341.95. On the BSE, over 6.97 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Indo Farm Equipment received bids for 11,36,07,465 shares as against 84,70,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:10 IST on 31 December 2024. The issue was subscribed to 13.41times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 December 2024 and it will close on 02 January 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 204 and Rs 215 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index gained 1.07% to 10,744.70. The index fell 0.83% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 2.97%), Castrol India (up 2.27%), Indraprastha Gas (up 2.25%), Oil India (up 2.17%) and Mahanagar Gas (up 2.14%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 1.7%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.25%), GAIL (India) (up 1.21%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.84%) and Aegis Logistics (up 0.83%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Shares of Adani Wilmar dropped 6.53% and Adani Enterprises (AEL) declined 2.52% after AEL informed that it has signed an agreement with Wilmar International to exit from the joint venture (JV), Adani Wilmar.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders slipped 1.82%. The company has signed a contract worth Rs 1,990 crore with Ministry of Defence for construction of air independent propulsion plug for DRDO AIP system & its integration into conventional submarines to enhance their endurance.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) gained 3.03% after the company emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from East Coast Railway for Koraput-Singapur road doubling project worth Rs 404.40 crore.

Meanwhile, RVNL also emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from Central Railway for designing and supplying traction system in Bhusaval- Khandawa sections of Central Railway. The said contract is worth Rs 137.16 crore and it will be executed in 24 months.

W.S.Industries (India) rallied 3.11% after the company secured a Rs 86.26 crore order for construction work in Tamil Nadu.

Indo Tech Transformers hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said that it has received letter of award (LOA) for supply of three 192 MVA transformers and the aggregate value of the said order is Rs 32.32 crore.

Shriram Properties advanced 3.07% after the firm announced a strategic sale of around 3.9 acre land parcel in Chennai to a large healthcare and educational group in South India.

Promax Power hit an upper circuit of 10% after the firm has secured prestigious order for the supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 132/33 kV sub-stations and associated 132 kV bays worth of Rs 55.43 crore.

KP Green Engineering advanced 2.86% after the company announced that it has received new orders from multiple clients amounting to Rs 165.70 crore.

KPI Green Energy rose 1.42% after the company said that it has obtained approvals from the chief electrical inspector (CEIG) for 28.28 MW of solar power projects under CPP business segment.

Jubilant Ingrevia added 1.47% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Infrastructure (JIL) board has approved to purchase 6.67% stake in Forum I Aviation Private (FAPL) from Hero Fincorp & Sunil Kant Munjal.

Hindalco Industries added 0.05%. The company said that it has received the allocation of the Meenakshi Coal Mine in Odisha through a vesting order by the Ministry of Coal. The Meenakshi coal mine, located in Odisha, is a fully explored block with a peak rated capacity (PRC) of 12 million tonnes per annum and nearly 285.23 million tonnes of geological reserves.

The company expects to commence coal production in CY2028, subject to receipt of regulatory clearances and requisite approvals

Venus Remedies advanced 2.38% after the company received good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification from Ministry of Health of Moldova for the companys antibiotic -Carbapenem facility.

Easy Trip Planners dropped 6.89%, following media reports that the one of the company's promoter sold shares via block deal on Tuesday, 31 December 2024. The company's promoter, Nishant Pitti reportedly sold around 3.4 crore shares or 1% stake in the firm, worth Rs 53 crore in a block deal at the price of Rs 15.50 per share.

Global Markets:

Most European stocks advanced while Asian shares ended lower on the final trading day of the year.

China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to 50.1 in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, slightly below the 50.3 recorded in November.

South Koreas consumer inflation accelerated in December, rising 1.9% year on year. CPI came in at 1.5% in November. On a month-on-month basis prices rose 0.4%.

US stocks concluded Monday with losses, signaling a subdued end to a year of robust performance on Wall Street. The S&P 500 declined 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1%, and the NASDAQ Composite fell 1.2%.

Boeing shares fell more than 2% after a devastating air accident in South Korea claimed the lives of 179 people on Sunday when a passenger plane crash-landed at Muan International Airport.

Later this week, investors will closely examine the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing activity survey for December and the weekly report on jobless claims. These data points will precede the crucial.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News