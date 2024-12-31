Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.4% at end Nov-24

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.40 per cent as at end-November 2024 (9.54 per cent in October 2024).

The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs was 9.89 per cent at end-November 2024 (9.90 per cent in October 2024).

1-Year median Marginal Cost of fund-based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs remained unchanged at 9.00 per cent in December 2024.

The share of External Benchmark based Lending Rate (EBLR) linked loans in total outstanding floating rate rupee loans of SCBs was 59.4 per cent at end-September 2024 (57.9 per cent at end-June 2024), while that of MCLR linked loans was 36.9 per cent (38.2 per cent at end-June 2024).

The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 6.46 per cent at end-November 2024 (6.44 per cent in October 2024).

The WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 6.98 per cent as at end-November 2024 (6.96 per cent at end-October 2024).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News