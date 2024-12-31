Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.44%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.44% at 43337.80078125 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd shed 3.00%, Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 2.71% and Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 1.99%. The Nifty IT index is up 21.00% over last one year compared to the 8.75% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 1.25% and Nifty Energy index added 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.00% to close at 23644.80078125 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.14% to close at 78139.01 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News