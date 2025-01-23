Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Government raises Jute MSP by Rs 315 per quintal to Rs 5650 per quintal

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2025-26. The MSP of Raw Jute (TD-3 grade) has been fixed at Rs.5,650/- per quintal for 2025-26 season. This would ensure a return of 66.8 percent over the all India weighted average cost of production. The approved MSP of raw jute for Marketing season 2025-26 is in line with the principle of fixing MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19. The MSP of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2025-26 is an increase of Rs.315/- per quintal over the previous Marketing season 2024-25. Government of India has increased MSP of Raw jute from Rs.2400 /-per quintal in 2014-15 to Rs.5,650/- per quintal in 2025-26, registering an increase of Rs. 3250/- per quintal (2.35 times). The MSP amount paid to Jute growing famers during the period 2014-15 to 2024-25 was Rs. 1300 Crore while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, amount paid was Rs. 441 Crore.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

