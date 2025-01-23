Government raises Jute MSP by Rs 315 per quintal to Rs 5650 per quintal

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2025-26. The MSP of Raw Jute (TD-3 grade) has been fixed at Rs.5,650/- per quintal for 2025-26 season. This would ensure a return of 66.8 percent over the all India weighted average cost of production. The approved MSP of raw jute for Marketing season 2025-26 is in line with the principle of fixing MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19. The MSP of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2025-26 is an increase of Rs.315/- per quintal over the previous Marketing season 2024-25. Government of India has increased MSP of Raw jute from Rs.2400 /-per quintal in 2014-15 to Rs.5,650/- per quintal in 2025-26, registering an increase of Rs. 3250/- per quintal (2.35 times). The MSP amount paid to Jute growing famers during the period 2014-15 to 2024-25 was Rs. 1300 Crore while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, amount paid was Rs. 441 Crore.

