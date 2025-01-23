Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Tele net loss widens to Rs 315 cr in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported a net loss of Rs 315.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 307.69 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 12.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 332.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

EBITDA grew 7.74% to Rs 149.79 crore during the December 2024 quarter as against Rs 139.03 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating profit margin in the third quarter of FY25 was 31.75% as against 33.11% in Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net loss widened to Rs 968.90 crore in 9M FY25 as compared with Rs 919.10 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations rose 15.13% YoY to Rs 999.77 crore in 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the company announced that its board approved an investment of approximately Rs 5.3 crore for a 26% stake in P&T Renewable Energy, a SPV formed by Prabhat Renewable Energy and Agro to set up a captive solar power plant in Maharashtra.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is a leading player in the connectivity and communication solutions market for SMEs. With services ranging from connectivity, collaboration, cloud & SaaS, security, and marketing solutions, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for businesses in India under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS).

Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) rose 0.57% to Rs 76.39 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

