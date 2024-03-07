GPT Infra spurts on bagging order worth Rs 135 cr

GPT Infraprojects jumped 6.31% to Rs 183.60 after the company has secured an order from North Central Railway, Agra, Uttar Pradesh aggregating to Rs 135 crore.

The order includes earthwork in embankment, including blanketing, construction of minor bridges, subways, side drains, toe walls, P.Way Track linking, transportation of P.Way material, supply and stacking of ballast, leading out of ballast, at welding and other ancillary works between Ch.28600.00 m to 69700 m in connection with DHO-SRMT GC work under North Central Railway, Agra, UP.

The said project is worth Rs 135 crore and the contract is in joint venture with GPTs share being 51%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 97% to Rs 14.91 crore in Q3 FY24 as against 7.57 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operation increased 26.6% YoY to Rs 253.76 crore in Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News