Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 60.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Graphite India declined 60.51% to Rs 77.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 729.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 643.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.729.00643.005.9017.11129.00274.00105.00252.0077.00195.00

