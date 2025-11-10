Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.41% to Rs 40.45 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners declined 2.33% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.41% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.4544.6515.7214.387.287.245.595.794.194.29

