Electronics Mart India standalone net profit declines 31.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 31.04% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 1590.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1335.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

