Electronics Mart India standalone net profit declines 31.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 1590.97 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 31.04% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 1590.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1335.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1590.971335.43 19 OPM %5.136.17 -PBDT44.8062.35 -28 PBT6.4431.02 -79 NP16.1523.42 -31

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

