Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GRM Overseas acquires 44% stake in digital-first coffee brand 'Rage Coffee'

GRM Overseas acquires 44% stake in digital-first coffee brand 'Rage Coffee'

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GRM Overseas announced a significant strategic investment in Swmabhan Commerce, the parent company of the digital-first coffee brand, Rage Coffee.

GRM Overseas has acquired a 44% equity stake through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts, marking a major step forward in its expansion into the fast-growing Indian coffee market.

Rage Coffee, co-owned by Bharat Sethi, Sixth Sense Ventures, and prominent figures such as cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Rannvijay Singha, has rapidly become a favourite among new-age consumers. Known for its innovative in-house blending processes and patented packaging, the brand offers a wide range of coffee products, including instant coffee in freeze-dried, spray-dried, and agglomerated forms, as well as whole beans, ground coffee, and ready-to-drink beverages.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rage Coffee's robust omnichannel distribution network spans D2C platforms, leading e-commerce and quick commerce marketplaces, over 1,000 HoReCa outlets, and more than 5,000 general trade and modern retail touchpoints across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian woman falls into sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, video goes viral

LIVE news: Robust consumer protection crucial for upholding trust in system, says RBI Governor

Adani Enterprises' debut public bond sale may see strong demand: Bankers

'Railways adds 14.5 km of new tracks daily': Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

President Murmu asks media to do fearless reporting, stand with truth

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story