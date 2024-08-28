GRM Overseas acquires 44% stake in digital-first coffee brand 'Rage Coffee'

GRM Overseas announced a significant strategic investment in Swmabhan Commerce, the parent company of the digital-first coffee brand, Rage Coffee.

GRM Overseas has acquired a 44% equity stake through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts, marking a major step forward in its expansion into the fast-growing Indian coffee market.

Rage Coffee, co-owned by Bharat Sethi, Sixth Sense Ventures, and prominent figures such as cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Rannvijay Singha, has rapidly become a favourite among new-age consumers. Known for its innovative in-house blending processes and patented packaging, the brand offers a wide range of coffee products, including instant coffee in freeze-dried, spray-dried, and agglomerated forms, as well as whole beans, ground coffee, and ready-to-drink beverages.

