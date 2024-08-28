Chinese stocks at seven month low

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.40 percent to 2,837.43 as sentiments were lax in Asian stocks. Chinese investors also eyed concerns over a renewed trade war between China and the west. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tanked 1.02 percent to 17,692.45. Risk appetite waned a bit as the US dollar edged up slightly after having hit its lowest in more than a year against a basket of peers. Chinese stock index is at a seven month low now. China has recently criticized the tighter controls imposed by the USA on dozens of exporters from the People's Republic. According to a latest media update, the Ministry of Commerce said that the measures disrupted the international trade order and hindered the normal exchange of goods.

