Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX advanced 2.32% to 13.95.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 25,055, a premium of 2.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,052.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 34.60 points or 0.14% to 25,052.35.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 2.32% to 13.95.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trai invites comments on regulations against spam commercial calls, texts

Lot of headroom for digital payments platform UPI to grow: Google Pay V-P

J-K elections: Mehbooba Mufti won't contest polls, calls CM post powerless

Centre approves Rs 4,136 cr for 15 GW hydropower projects in Northeast

ITR refund pending? Tax dept legally has time until 2025 to process it

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story