Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX advanced 2.32% to 13.95.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 25,055, a premium of 2.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,052.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 34.60 points or 0.14% to 25,052.35.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.