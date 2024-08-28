Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

INR dips amid strong dollar demand; positive equities cushion downside

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 83.96 (provisional) against the American currency on Wednesday, amidst strong dollar demand from importers particularly oil companies. Meanwhile, a positive trend in domestic equities, foreign fund inflows and overnight decline in crude oil prices cushioned the downside. Indian shares ended Wednesday's choppy session on a flat note as investors eagerly awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge later this week for signals on U.S. interest-rate reductions. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 73.80 points, or 0.09 percent, at 81,785.56, after having hit a high of 82,039.25 in the afternoon. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.94 and touched an intra-day low of 83.97 against the US dollar.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

