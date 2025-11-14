Grovy India standalone net profit rises 1800.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1247.75% to Rs 14.96 crore

Net profit of Grovy India rose 1800.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1247.75% to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.961.112.47-9.010.520.040.510.020.380.02

